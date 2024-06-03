Ghana’s 1-year-old Ace Liam officially receives his Guinness World Record certificate

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has officially entered the Guinness World Records as the youngest male painter, achieving this remarkable feat at just one year and 152 days old.

The young prodigy’s achievement has formally been recognized with the receipt of a Guinness World Record certificate.

Ace-Liam’s journey to this historic milestone began with an ambitious painting attempt conducted in Accra from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

His record-breaking accomplishment surpasses that of the previous titleholder, Dante Lamb, who set the record at the age of three in 2003.

Before receiving the certificate, Ace-Liam’s mother disclosed her immense pride in her son’s artistic talents during an interview with the BBC.

In an interview, she shared her hopes that Ace-Liam will continue to flourish in the art world, potentially taking it by storm with his unique abilities and early start.