Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati wins 100m Diamond League race in Paris

Benjamin Azamati, a Ghanaian sprinter, won the men’s 100m race in the Paris Diamond League.

Azamati won the race in 10.25 seconds, beating off France’s Mouhamadou Fall and Jimmy Vicaut.

Sean Safo-Antwi, a fellow Ghanaian sprinter, came in sixth with a time of 10.45s.

Azamati’s winning time was slower than his fourth-place result in his maiden Diamond League race in Oslo, where he ran 10.15s.

In addition to the 100m, the former University of Ghana student will participate in the 200m, where he will face reigning Olympic champion Andre de Grasse.