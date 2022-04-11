type here...
Ghana’s dancing pallbearers to donate $250k out of $1m NFT sale to Ukraine

By Kweku Derrick
Ghana dancing Pallbearers
The dancing pallbearers from Ghana have pledged to donate $250,000 – one-fourth of the proceeds from the sale of an NFT of their popular Coffin Dance – to Ukraine.

The group first found fame in 2017 when their flamboyant coffin-carrying was featured in a BBC Africa documentary. They, however, became an internet sensation in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, April 9, it emerged that the pallbearer have sold a 10-second meme of the group’s infamous dance for $1,046,079.54 (327.00ETH) to a Dubai-based music production company in one of the historic Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auctions.

3F Music came out on top in the bidding round after the video meme which was minted by the dancing pallbearers team on April 7 was put up for auction.

Benjamin Aidoo, the lead pallbearer, said the money will be donated to Ukrainian charities to help mitigate the hardship brought about by the ongoing war with Russia.

The Foundation, Come Back Alive, is said to receive the donation from the Ghanaian group.

In a tweet, it pledged to make judicious use of the financial support coming its way.

The $1,046,079.54 bid places the meme among some of the most valuable NFTs to have crossed the million-dollar mark worldwide.

