Ghana’s democracy has come under attack – NDC

Haruna Iddrisu says Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack following the declaration by the Electoral Commission that Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won the 2020 Presidential elections.

Mr Iddrisu indicated at a press conference on Wednesday, December 9 that the results, as announced by the Chair of the EC Jean Mensah, do not reflect the reality.

“This evening Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently.

If not rescued these attacks would fester and grow into future elections and that will disfigure our track record as a truly democratic nation,” he said.

The Tamale South lawmaker further said the NDC rejects the results of the elections.

“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-elected President of the Republic of Ghana.

He polled a total of 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 per cent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, in Monday’s presidential elections.

Mrs Mensa who is the returning Officer of the 2020 Presidential Elections declared the incumbent president winner of the polls.

She, however, stated that the total number of votes cast, 13,434,574, which represented a 79 percent voter turnout, was without the votes of Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.