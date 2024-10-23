Ghana’s econominc crisis is a result of external shocks and not mismanagement – Ofori Amponsah

Award-winning Highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, has acknowledged that Ghana is going through a financial crisis.

According to the Cinderella hitmaker during an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, the country’s financial challenges are not a result of mismanagement but rather external shocks.

“What we are facing is that we are facing external shocks, I did economics in school, so I understand the system”



I feel for this nation, especially when I see people on ships going to Italy. I cry in my heart because there are so many opportunities in this country that people don’t see.



When it comes to farming there is a lot but people don’t love what will bring them money, everyone wants to cut corners for money and when everybody is cutting corners for money what economy do we have?

That is why I’m saying that we have to do an introspection as a country because one party cannot do it so we have to come together to fix this country,”



“Every country experiences this phase of financial challenges. Ghana is facing its own financial challenges at this time. We don’t have to give up because no one particular person can fix it until we come together and fix it.

Today the dollar is Ghc16 maybe tomorrow Mahama may come and the dollar will be Ghc 25 another will come and maybe in the next ten years if we are living you’ll interview me and say I told you.

“We have to do an introspection as a people to know what exactly is ailing our economy or our country as a whole. So for me, the step of especially educating the youth is the reason why I hold on to the NPP.



They actually introduced a lot of interventionist programmes than the other side. I’m purely NPP. I see something different in that man. I see him to be the future of this nature; I see he will transform Ghana.

People don’t really understand and People think about bread and butter alone. There are certain times where people in places will make decisions to change the destiny of a nation and I believe that man sees that in this digital age, something should be done and he sees that vision of a digital Ghana,” – he said.

On why Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot do all he wants to do now that he is a Vice President.