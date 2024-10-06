Ghana’s fetish priests set to demonstrate over galamsey menace

The Fetish Priests Association of Ghana (FPAG) has threatened a nationwide demonstration to protest the destruction of lands, water bodies, and forests caused by illegal mining also known as galamsey activities.

The group with over 2,000 members will unite across the country in an unprecedented event.

In an interview with Akua Oteng Amponsah on Kasapa Kase3, FPAG President Kwaku Bonsam warned that curses will accompany the demonstration on those responsible for the environmental destruction.

He stated that within two weeks of the protest, the wrath of the gods would be evident, resulting in the loss of life for perpetrators.

Preparations are underway to finalize a date for the event.

Following the demonstration, the group will petition the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Sanitation, which will be forwarded to the President.

This comes after the group’s earlier caution to the government two months ago.