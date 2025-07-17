Ghana’s future will be better if Bawumia becomes the president- Samira Bawumia

Former second lady, Samira Bawumia believes that President Mahama and the NDC are not managing the country well.

The wife of Dr. Bawumia has said that she believes that things would have been better if the right thing was done.

The top NPP bigwig claims that Ghana would have been better if her husband were the president.

Samira Bawumia believes that Ghana’s future will be better if Ghanaians give her husband the nod to become the first gentleman of Ghana.

Samira Bawumia has said that “Ghana’s future will be better if Bawumia becomes the president”.