The first leg of the 2022 c match between Ghana and Nigeria ended in a draw after 90 minutes of pulsating football.

Both teams were not able to find the targets as chances in the first 45 minutes were few and far between.

The midfield battle was largely won by Ghana with the superb performance of Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba and Kudus Mohammed.

One of the clear chances fell to Fatawu Isahaku who hit the ball so hard that it had to take the instinctive flying save of the Nigerian goalkeeper to keep the ball away from the net.

AS Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan lived up to expectations as the experienced Jordan Ayew kept the ball so well and won several crosses.

There were few instances of indecision at the back as Osimhen, Kelchi Iheanacho and Chukueze gave them a tough time. Sweeping defensive interventions from Gideon Mensah, Djiku, Amartey and Iddrisu Baba kept the Nigerians from causing damage.

Ghana will go to Nigeria to play the second leg on Tuesday in Abuja. The final decision on which country to qualify for the Mundial will be decided.

Can Ghana still qualify?