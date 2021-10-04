Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021; Ashanti Region’s Sarfowaa crowned winner

- Advertisement -

This year’s edition of the most-watched and delightful beauty pageant, Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 has come to a successful end.

After weeks of blessing us with great and eye-catching performances, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah representing the Ashanti Region has been crowned the winner of 2021’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful show.

The night saw 6 beautiful ladies battling it out in a fierce competition to go home with the grand prize and Sarfowaa emerged the winner.

Sarfoa took home a cash prize of 10,000 cedis, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, as well as souvenirs from all the sponsors on the 2021 edition of the annual show.

Aside from the car, cash and crown, she will embark on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

The prestigious event came off at the National Theatre in Accra on the 3rd of October 2021.

The beautiful Queen Sarfowaa was seconded by Volta Regional representative Setor she walked home with GH¢8,000 and Manu from the Western Region placing third. She took home GH¢5,000

Wedaga from the Upper East Region won the 4th position and she took home a cash price of Ghc3000

For the 5th position, Akosua from the Oti Region won and took home 2,000 cash.

Mfodwo from the Bono Region won the 6th position winning a cash prize of GH¢1,000.

Big congratulations to Safowaa and all other contestants who equally gave their best as they showcased their talents to patrons who were gathered at the National Theatre last night.