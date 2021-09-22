- Advertisement -

The population of Ghana is now 30.8 million, according to the Ghana Statistical Service’s (GSS) provisional results from the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The data was released by Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Presenting the provisional results, he said between 2010 and 2021, 6.1 million persons have been born, increasing the population from 24.7 million to the current 30.8 million.

The figure represents 50.7 per cent females and 49.3 per cent males. According to the data, 554 people are added each year.

Prof. Annim indicated that the Greater Accra Region has caught up with the Ashanti Region to take over as the most populous region in the country, although marginally.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions both have a population size of 5.4 million each, while the Ahafo Region, the least populous region, has a total population of 600,000.

Out of the 10.7 million structures counted, about 20% of them were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.