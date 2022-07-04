Ghana’s U-17 Women’s team banned by CAF for age-cheating

- Advertisement -

Ghana has been fined $100,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and is prohibited from participating in the following two FIFA U17 Women’s African Qualifiers.

This follows a Moroccan complaint that Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu lied about their birthdates and were older than seventeen.

The U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying saw the Moroccans lose 2-0 in Ghana during the first leg, prompting them to submit a protest.

The CAF Disciplinary Board gave the Ghana Football Association the opportunity to respond in writing to the aforementioned allegations, but they chose not to do so.

The CAF Appeal Board will still hear Ghana’s appeal against this ruling.

Ghana was eliminated from this year’s U-17 Women’s World Cup in India after losing 4-2 on penalties against Morocco in the last qualifying match.