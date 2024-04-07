GHONE TV employs a beautiful girl to replace Serwaa Amihere?

- Advertisement -

Accra-based television station, GHONE TV is yet to make an official statement regarding the leaked video of media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Many netizens have opinionated that GHOne TV should sack the media personality without hesitation.



According to them, the action of Serwaa would mar the hard- earned reputation of the renowned media outlet.



Even though GHONE TV has not replied to any of the suggestions made by netizens, it’s obvious suggestions of sacking Serwaa Amihere have been swept under the canopy.



Meanwhile, GHONE TV has employed a beautiful Ghanaian lady to partner with Serwaa on her show.



Taking to their official Instagram page, GHONE Tv posted a picture of Vanesa Efia Tutuwaa, the newly employed lady and captioned it “Inhale some fresh gurl sweetness! Our very own Vanesa Efia Tutuwaa Danso ladies and gentlemen”.



Even though they didn’t state precisely that Tutuwaa would be assisting Serwaa on her show, close sources have divulged that Tutuwaa would be supporting Serwaa Amihere.

