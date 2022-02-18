- Advertisement -

Some staff of GHOne TV have generated a lot of buzz on the internet with their version of the viral “Drop Challenge” on TikTok.

The “Drop Challenge” showcases individuals going about their normal daily activities to the tune of “Yoncé” by Beyoncé when they suddenly drop to a squatting position to the song’s beat while staring at the camera.

Often, those around them are left shocked at the move as they seem not to understand what it’s all bout.

This trend eventually caught on with the team of GHOne TV whose producers, presenters and reporters decided to hope and release some stress while at work.

The video was subsequently posted on Instagram by the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Ama Anamoah who hilariously reacted to her staff’s “work &happiness” adventure.

“Look at my newsroom staff,” she reacted in shock adding, “All members should like or comment as acceptance of your dismissal letters. Heads will roll beginning with Managing News Editor, @thealicearyeetey.”

Watch the video below