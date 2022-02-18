type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGHOne TV Presenters go viral with Beyonce's 'Drop Challenge' video on TikTok;...
Entertainment

GHOne TV Presenters go viral with Beyonce’s ‘Drop Challenge’ video on TikTok; Nana Aba Anamoah reacts

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Aba Anamoah drop challenge
- Advertisement -

Some staff of GHOne TV have generated a lot of buzz on the internet with their version of the viral “Drop Challenge” on TikTok.

The “Drop Challenge” showcases individuals going about their normal daily activities to the tune of “Yoncé” by Beyoncé when they suddenly drop to a squatting position to the song’s beat while staring at the camera.

Often, those around them are left shocked at the move as they seem not to understand what it’s all bout.

This trend eventually caught on with the team of GHOne TV whose producers, presenters and reporters decided to hope and release some stress while at work.

The video was subsequently posted on Instagram by the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Ama Anamoah who hilariously reacted to her staff’s “work &happiness” adventure.

“Look at my newsroom staff,” she reacted in shock adding, “All members should like or comment as acceptance of your dismissal letters. Heads will roll beginning with Managing News Editor, @thealicearyeetey.”

Watch the video below

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 18, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.1 ° F
    82.1 °
    82.1 °
    77 %
    3.4mph
    98 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News