GhPage Media set to feed and cloth 1000s of orphans this December; Donate to support

Ghanaian digital media platform, GhPage, has announced plans to donate to an orphanage on December 28, 2024, as part of its commitment to giving back to the community.

The initiative is being spearheaded by award-winning blogger and host, Rashad, who is leading the media house’s charitable efforts this holiday season.

As the event approaches, GhPage has launched a campaign to solicit donations from the general public to support the cause.

The media platform in collaboration with RASH HOUR show is encouraging individuals and organizations to contribute in any way they can, whether through monetary donations or food items.

Rashad

The donations will help ensure that the orphanage receives much-needed supplies and support during the festive period.

For those willing to contribute financially, donations can be made via mobile money to the number 0593025576.



Additionally, people seeking more information or who wish to inquire about other ways they can support the campaign can make inquiries via calls or WhatsApp to 0245475186 or 0242285108.

The campaign is part of GhPage’s broader mission to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable groups in Ghana.

By mobilizing public support, we hope to provide relief and joy to children in need during the festive season.

