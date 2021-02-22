- Advertisement -

GhPage has chopped another success after one of its own in the person of Oheneba Tabernacle, who doubles as an event MC has won an award at this year’s Ashanti Arts and Fashion Awards.

Oheneba was crowned as the Best New Blogger of the year at the just-ended event which took place at Royal Lamerta Hotel Atinga Junction, Ahodwo-Kumasi on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Oheneba took to his Facebook page to give thanks to the team that made his win possible.

He posted: “I’m honored to announce to the general public and all my fans that your investments and votes has earned me an enviable award as the Best New Blogger of the year at the just ended Ashanti Arts and Fashion Awards that came off at Royal Lamerta Hotel last Friday (19th February, 2021) inside Kumasi.

With a joyful heart I say “Medaase” to all who supported and still supports the brand Mr Tabernacle.

Rashad Kojo Emmanuel, Toni Kusi, Qwame Benedict Ghpage News I say I’m grateful the most for the support. ??”

See screenshot of his post below:

Tabernacle post

He earned the bragging rights after he beat 24newsgh, Osei Poku bright, Modesto, Kelvin Amoah, Frichy news and Jones Agyemang to win from that category.

Congrats