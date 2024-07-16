type here...
GHS 5 million: Afia Akoto sues A Plus over accusation of sending her private photos to Mcbrown’s husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia-Akoto-and-Kwame-A-Plus

Alberta Afia Akoto, a deputy communications director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has initiated a lawsuit against political activist Kwame A Plus for allegedly defaming her.

The legal action follows A Plus’ wild claims on Facebook where he asserted that Afia sent her private photos to Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband.

Recall that days ago, Kwame A Plus firmly stated in a social media post that Afia Akoto attempted to seduce Maxwell Mensah by sending him her private photos.

According to A Plus, these photos were discovered by Nana Ama McBrown, leading to a confrontation in which he intervened.

A Plus accuses NPP's Afia Akoto of sending photos of her V to Mcbrown's husband (Screenshot)

In a swift rebuttal, Afia Akoto denied all the allegations and challenged A Plus to publish the alleged photos or face legal action.

Standing by her integrity, she has now taken the matter to the High Court in Accra, seeking redress for what she describes as a damaging and false accusation.

In her writ of summons which Afia Akoto has shared on her Instagram page, she is demanding GH¢5 million in damages.

She also seeks a declaration from the court that A Plus’s statements about her were false.

Additionally, she is asking for a retraction of the defamatory statements and a perpetual injunction to prevent A Plus from making any similar claims in the future.

Source:GHpage

