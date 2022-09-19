type here...
Gifty Adorye installed Chief by Igbo Community

By Qwame Benedict
Empress Gifty made chief of Igbo community in Ghana
Empress Gifty
Ghanaians Gospel musician Gifty Adorye aka Empress Gifty has been installed as a Chief by the Igbo community in Ghana.

The ceremony came off at the Efia Sutherland Children Park in Accra and saw a lot of entertainers coming to offer support to their sister and industry colleague.

The title conferred on the Gospel musician was Chief Ugo Nma by the Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana.

The name stands for ambition, independence, power, stamina, dependability, resolve, and professionalism.

The New Yam Festival and the tenth anniversary of the Igbo throne in Ghana were also celebrated at the occasion.

After her coronation, Empress Gifty reaffirmed her devotion to the Igbo community in Ghana and outside.

    Source:Ghpage

