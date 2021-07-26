type here...
Gifty Adorye is not happy in her marriage – Close friend leaks info

By Qwame Benedict
Gifty Adorye is not happy in her marriage - Close friend leaks info
Gifty Adorye-Hopeson Adorye
Gospel musician Gifty Osei now Gifty Adorye according to a close source has revealed that all is not well in her marriage.

The musician who is married to politician Hopeson Adorye we are told is not happy in the marriage but trying to act though as though everything is well in her family.

According to the friend who leaked the information to an Instagram blogger, the politician husband of the musician has been hopping from one hotel to the other with different ladies.

It went further to state that despite the politician bragging that he is rich in public, that is not the case because he is staying in the house of Gifty, a house she got following her divorce from her first husband.

Read the full information from her friend below:

“One’s husband’s behavior can’t define de happiness or situation of de person….dat was then when women were enslaved in marriages oooo…..happiness is free n she can choose happiness over a spoilt man…don’t forget she has been a divorcee before n she got more experience in marriage so nothing bothers her….I only see a happy woman living for her kids, not a man!!! GIFTY SMILE FOR ME OKE ??????”.

See screenshot below:

Gifty Adornye
Source:Ghpage

