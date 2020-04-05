Gifty Anti advices Ghanaians after ending her 14-Days mandatory quarantine (video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti has finally been released from her mandatory quarantine centre, shares her joy as she sets off to see her family after 14-days of self-isolation.

Gifty Anti has officially been out from the government’s mandatory quarantine after tests conducted on her were proven negative of Coronavirus.

The broadcaster, who was part of passengers that arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday March 22, was put in mandatory quarantine following the closure of all the country’s borders, a directive by President Akufo-Addo for compulsory testing.

Out of the 1,030 persons put into various hotels in Accra, 80 tested positive for the virus while 950 tested negatives, including Gifty Anti.

In a video sighted on social media as shared on her Instagram page, the broadcaster was excited about going home to her husband and daughter.

Sharing her video at the quarantine centre, she wrote: “And on the 4th Day of April 2020, after 14 days of compulsory quarantine, I said goodbye to Room 5005, African Regent Hotel.

What a moment.

Please follow the protocols.

All you saw during the 14 days were the smiles, the courage, the motivation and inspiration.

But there were the painful and lonely and miserable moments.

However, in the end, I get to hold my darlings in my arms again.

I am definitely, going follow the protocols. All Glory to God“

She commended the decision by the government to quarantine the travellers and ensure testing.

Gifty Anti further in the video urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to all coronavirus prevent measures announced by the Ministry of Health and other international health organizations.