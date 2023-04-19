type here...
Gifty Anti allegedly sacks husband from her house

By Kweku Derrick
Reports flying on social media suggest that veteran media personality Gifty Anti is currently living alone as a single woman as she has allegedly thrown her husband Nana Ansah Kwao IV from her house.

This jaw-dropping information was shared by Instagram gossip blog, ThoseCalledCelebs.

In a post on the Gram, the ghost blogger said Gifty Anti now lives with just her daughter after she successfully drove her husband Nana Ansah IV out of her house.

Gifty Anti vows to divorce her husband if marries another woman

The rumour reared its ugly head after fans noted that Gifty Anti has stopped talking about her husband and has also stopped going to events with him.

On the back of this, a source believed to be close to the couple has revealed that Gifty Anti has sacked her man.

However, it has not been confirmed as to whether she just wants to live alone or she has actually asked for a divorce.

    Source:Ghpage.com

