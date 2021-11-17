Gifty Anti and her daughter involved in a gory accident

- Advertisement -

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, an award-winning Ghanaian radio and television presenter and show host, and her daughter HRH have been involved in a gory accident.

This sad information was first broken by Gifty Anti herself in a post she authored on her Facebook page.

According to her, a car slammed into the back of her’s, leaving her injured and traumatized.

In the post, she additionally stated that her daughter is currently very traumatized as a consequence of the occurrence and that she is now suffering from a horrible headache as a result of it.

She wrote;

“A car just hit my back badly!!HRH is traumatized and the back of head hurts terribly !!Say a prayer for us“