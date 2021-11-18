type here...
Gifty Anti speaks as she gives an update on her health after a gory accident yesterday

By Mr. Tabernacle
Renowned Ghanaian radio and television presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti in a new post has given an update on her health after a gory accident with her daughter yesterday.

Recall, Oheneyere Gifty Anti took to her Facebook page yesterday to reveal how she and her daughter were involved in an accident. According to her, a car slammed into the back of her’s, leaving her injured and traumatized.

Well, in the latest update, Gifty Anti has revealed that she and her daughter who was initially traumatized over the accident are doing well and back home.

She in the post thanked all her well-wishers for showing such great love towards her family following the incident that could have cost her life.

Source:GHPAGE

