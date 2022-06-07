- Advertisement -

The 74-year-old mother of Oheneyere Gifty Anti’s husband has tied the knot with her heartthrob in a solemn but beautiful wedding ceremony.

Nana Ansah Kwao, the Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region, walked his mother down the aisle after 18 years of being a widow.

The low-key wedding took place over the weekend and was attended by a handful of friends and family relations.

Gifty Anti shared a video from the ceremony on her Instagram page on Sunday showing her husband handing his mum over to be married to Dr Odoi Agyarko.

The veteran media personality captioned the video, writing: “When the Chief of Adumasa, walked his mother, 74 years, down the aisle (after 18 years of being a widow) and handed her over to be married to Dr Odoi Agyarko.”

She added: “I am surrounded by miracles and testimonies.”

Watch the video below

Gifty Anti herself got hitched to Nana Ansah Kwao, also a former broadcaster with Joy News on October 15th, 2015 at age 45.

Two years later, Gifty welcomed her first child with Nana Ansah Kwaw, his fourth – a baby girl who was christened Nyame Enyimonam Afia Saah Afrakoma Sintim Misa Gifty Anti.

Her ability to conceive at such a menopausal age was considered a miracle.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise that she’s super elated that her mother-in-law has found love again at a very late age in life.