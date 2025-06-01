type here...
News

Gifty Okyere’s Autopsy report out

By Armani Brooklyn
Edmond and Gifty

Fresh details that have emerged in the tragic death of 28-year-old student nurse Gifty Okyere has it that she died from Asthma attack
Gifty, a student nurse, died in the room of her boyfriend, Edmond Ayomah, in Jinijini,.

Early reports suggested that Gifty might have died due to complications from a botched attempt to terminate a pregnancy, allegedly orchestrated by her boyfriend.

However, the Ghana Police Service has now confirmed that Edmond Ayomah has been cleared of all charges, following the release of the official autopsy report.

According to police officials in Jinijini, a full autopsy conducted on the deceased revealed that Gifty died of an acute asthma attack.

READ ALSO: Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

Gifty and Edmond

She reportedly began experiencing breathing difficulties while in Edmond’s room.

Despite attempts to assist her, she lost consciousness before medical help could arrive.

This medical conclusion contradicts reports that earlier circulated which alleged that the boyfriend had attempted to terminate Gifty’s pregnancy through unsafe means, ultimately leading to her death.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Edmond Ayomah has been exonerated and has returned to his family without any legal charges.

Police sources have indicated that all investigations related to potential foul play have been closed.

READ ALSO: Photos of dead final year nursing student at Gyinigyini 

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Househelp 2

Househelp slowly poisons her boss

Legon Car Video

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

GhPageNews

TODAY

Sunday, June 1, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video

Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

Tamale Ladies

Nigerians are secretly k!lling Ghanaians- Spirito drops shocking information

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways