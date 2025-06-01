Gifty Okyere’s Autopsy report out

Fresh details that have emerged in the tragic death of 28-year-old student nurse Gifty Okyere has it that she died from Asthma attack

Gifty, a student nurse, died in the room of her boyfriend, Edmond Ayomah, in Jinijini,.

Early reports suggested that Gifty might have died due to complications from a botched attempt to terminate a pregnancy, allegedly orchestrated by her boyfriend.

However, the Ghana Police Service has now confirmed that Edmond Ayomah has been cleared of all charges, following the release of the official autopsy report.

According to police officials in Jinijini, a full autopsy conducted on the deceased revealed that Gifty died of an acute asthma attack.

READ ALSO: Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

She reportedly began experiencing breathing difficulties while in Edmond’s room.

Despite attempts to assist her, she lost consciousness before medical help could arrive.

This medical conclusion contradicts reports that earlier circulated which alleged that the boyfriend had attempted to terminate Gifty’s pregnancy through unsafe means, ultimately leading to her death.

Edmond Ayomah has been exonerated and has returned to his family without any legal charges.

Police sources have indicated that all investigations related to potential foul play have been closed.

READ ALSO: Photos of dead final year nursing student at Gyinigyini