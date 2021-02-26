- Advertisement -

Former Hearts of Oak player Gilbert Fiamenyo has assaulted his girlfriend identified as Mavis aka Lolornyo for breaking up with him after finding out he is already married.

According to what we gathered, Mavis who has been in a relationship with the footballer for over two(2) years recently found out that he was already married and decided to break up with him.

The decision by Mavis to walk away from the relationship didn’t go down well with Gilbert who threatened to do something she might not like to her.

After their conversation, the footballer and another friend who is yet to be identified met up with Mavis somewhere and subjected her to severe beatings.

It didn’t end there as Gilbert followed up to the house of Mavis where he allegedly broke the door leading to her room and taking an amount of GHC 4,100 that was there.

Mavis reported the matter to the Isreal Police after which she visited the hospital since she was bleeding through her nose and ears.

A family member who disclosed this to Ghpage.com, revealed that the incident happened yesterday evening and efforts to trace the footballer has proved futile.

See photos of Mavis after her assault below:

Mavis

Mavis 1

Mavis 2

Mavis 3

The matter has so far been transfered to the Tesano Police Station.