Ginimbi finally buried in a customized Versace coffin worth over millions

The Zimbabwean Millionaire and socialite Genius Kadungure ‘Ginimbi’ has finally been buried. He was laid to rest on November 14, 2020.

The popular socialite’s remains was laid in a Customized Versace coffin rumoured to worth over millions of dollars.

It’s alleged that the Versace coffin costs between $5000 to $12000. Ginimbi’s final funeral right was held at his Domboshava mansion.

Ginimbi died in an accident. He returning home after celebrating a friend’s birthday when his Rolls Royce had a head-on collision with a blue Honda Fit on Borrowdale Road.

Ginimbi was said to have been in his Rolls Royce with three friends anmed Karim, Elisha, and Moana when the accident happened.

According to eye witness reports, the Rolls Royce veered off the road and smashed into a tree before catching fire. He was moved out of the car but his friends were burnt to death.