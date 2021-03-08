Giovani Caleb hits out at Date Rush critic who called him a boring host

- Advertisement -

Media personality and host of the highly-rated TV3 Date Rush show Giovani Caleb has lashed out at a tweep who called him a boring host.

Since the presenter born Caleb Elolo Adjomah took over the reigns as host after Nii Kpakpo’s departure, he has been criticised by some who claim the show lost some spice.

Giovani admitted during an interview with Delay that Kpakpo has his unique craft but with his experience in the media, he knew before he took over as host that the critics will also do what only they know how to do.

Just when we thought that Giovani had gotten a hang of it, a tweep has bashed him for being a boring host.

In her tweet, the lady who goes by the username Nana Akua Sikapa wrote that Giovani talks too much and gives too much attention to the ladies on the show to also be over-expressive.

SEE TWEET BELOW:

The radio and TV show host, uncharacteristically, responded to the tweet as he called the lady daft.

Giovani tweeted, “E be sense you no get oo. It’s not me.”

His response was somewhat harsh and he had clearly had enough of the criticism.