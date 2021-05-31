- Advertisement -

Former TV3 presenter Abena Korkor has granted a new interview and insisted that she had an affair with Giovani Caleb.

The former UCC SRC aspirant has for some time now has accused the presenter of having an affair with her in the past.

Giovani after the news went viral, came out to deny the claims stating that he had never had an affair with Abena.

Well, the issue has come up again, and this time on the Delay Talk show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

When Delay questioned her about her supposed relationship with Giovani, she indicated that the presenter lied in his answer saying they never had an affair.

According to her, instead of Giovani lying in his answer, he could have done the honorable thing by refusing the question.

She said: “He should have just excused himself. It’s a pre-recording showing and could have asked to be deleted, I wasn’t expecting him to talk about this issue. So I don’t know his intention by lying. what I had with him is nothing to boast about. He could have just avoided the question. It was just a fling and I didn’t know he was married”