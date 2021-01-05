Giovani Caleb responds to critics after replacing Nii Kpakpo as host of TV3’s Date Rush

- Advertisement -

Giovani Caleb has responded to criticism over replacing Henry Nii Kpakpo Thompson as the new host of TV3’s Date Rush Show.

TV3 decided to go with a new host for the newest season of the highly-rated Date Rush Show and it was no other than one of their own, Giovani Caleb.

Replacing the ever hilarious Henry Nii Kpakpo Thompson, Giovani was seen at the helm of affairs during the first episode televised on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Dissatisfied viewers and followers of the show hit out at the producers for their decision to oust Nii Kpakpo as host.

Kpakpo, in a tweet, mentioned that he had received several messages on why he was no longer the host.

Nonetheless, he assured his fans that he would be blessing their screens with another great show soon.

Viewers have argued that the show might lose its spice and have questioned whether Giovani could hold it together as Kpakpo did.

Meanwhile, Giovani has finally reacted after these stories started making headlines. The presenter took to Instagram and shared a nice picture of himself captioned, ”Excited about getting back to work this week. Are you ready for the year? I know this year is going to be tougher but God will come through for his people. Keep hope alive. ??”

SEE POST BELOW:

Giovani Caleb Nii Kpakpo

Giovani is clearly ready for the task ahead and there is no doubt that he is a great host himself.

However, we wait to see if he could keep viewers pumped up throughout the 4th season of Date Rush.