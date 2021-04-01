type here...
News

Girl, 13, who got pregnant during lockdown gives birth during maths exams

By Nazir Hamzah
Pregnant Woman and Nurse
A 13-year-old Primary Seven candidate in the Mpigi District has given birth to a baby boy during a Mathematics examination.

According to a report by the monitor, The incident happened at St Balikuddembe Primary School, Jalamba Ward in Buwama Town Council, Mpigi District.

Godfrey Ssemanda who is the headmaster of the school in interview revealed that the girl developed labour pains during a Mathematics examination.

“After 20 minutes, she alerted the invigilator who called colleagues and rushed the girl to a nearby medical centre,” Mr Ssemanda indicated.

A nurse of the school’s clinic added that after helping the girl to deliver, she was taken back to the school to complete her paper in an isolated environment.

According to the headmaster Mr Ssemanda, the invigilator gave the girl extra 45 minutes to write the paper.

“She also wrote the paper and this morning [Wednesday], she’s here to write another paper,” Mr Ssemanda said on Wednesday morning.

The parents of the student disclosed the child got pregnant nine months ago during the Covid-19 Lockdown.

“She was lured into conjugal acts during this Covid-19 lockdown by a certain boy because they were not going to school,” one of the parents said.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

