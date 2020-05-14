Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart

- Advertisement -

A young teenage girl, 15 by name “Slimzy Jay” has taken her own life after her boyfriend gave her a broken heart.

According to information available to us, the young girl took her life, after she found out she was months pregnant.

READ ALSO: Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

She was said to have told her boyfriend, called ” Ro Se”, who couldn’t handle the news and decided to break up with her.

Slimzy’s (deceased)sister, also established that indeed Slimzy Jay (Loveth) committed suicide, but not over a broken heart.

The sister revealed that Slimzy died on Thursday, at around 10 PM, about 7 hours after she made a post on Facebook about a friend of hers.

See screenshot of her last Facebook post:

READ ALSO: 18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping…

The Police are yet to react to the incident as at the time of filling this report. In the meantime, share your opinions in the comment section.

Ghpage is following the story and will keep you updated. Stay with us for more.