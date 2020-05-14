LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home News Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart
Source:GHPAGE
News

Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart
Girl,15 commits suicide after boyfriend gave her broken heart
- Advertisement -

A young teenage girl, 15 by name “Slimzy Jay” has taken her own life after her boyfriend gave her a broken heart.

According to information available to us, the young girl took her life, after she found out she was months pregnant.

READ ALSO: Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

She was said to have told her boyfriend, called ” Ro Se”, who couldn’t handle the news and decided to break up with her.

Slimzy’s (deceased)sister, also established that indeed Slimzy Jay (Loveth) committed suicide, but not over a broken heart.

The sister revealed that Slimzy died on Thursday, at around 10 PM, about 7 hours after she made a post on Facebook about a friend of hers.

See screenshot of her last Facebook post:

READ ALSO: 18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping…

The Police are yet to react to the incident as at the time of filling this report. In the meantime, share your opinions in the comment section.

Ghpage is following the story and will keep you updated. Stay with us for more.

Previous articleEmelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day
Next articleCOVID-19: 32 Ghanaian Nurses & Midwives tests positive for coronavirus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: 32 Ghanaian Nurses & Midwives tests positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
32 Ghanaian nurses and midwives have tested positive COVID-19 while hundreds of their colleagues are also in quarantine following exposure to the...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Ghana’s case count hit 5,127 with 494 recoveries

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases count has increased to 5127 after the country recorded 427 new cases of which 272 are from the Obuasi...
Read more
News

Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has sighted a chilling video of a baby boy who has sustained various degrees of injuries at this back and forehead...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Akufo-Addo extends ban on public gatherings to May 31

Qwame Benedict -
President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has revealed that the ban placed on all public and social gatherings has been extended until the...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Nana Addo outlines immune system booster remedies for Ghanaians

Mr. Tabernacle -
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 9th nation's address on COVID-19 yesterday 10th May 2020 advised Ghanaians to eat local foods with...
Read more
News

Lady shares a story of how she slept with her landlord to survive this COVID-19 period

Qwame Benedict -
Coronavirus aka COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill with some countries still under a lockdown as a measure to curb...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
83 %
2.6kmh
82 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christiana Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News