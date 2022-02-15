type here...
“Your girlfriend like akonfem” – Archipalago tears into Kwadwo Sheldon once again after he posted his  fiancée online

By Armani Brooklyn
Archipalago - Kwadwo Sheldon
Evidently, Archipalago and Kwadwo Sheldon’s beef is not ending anytime soon. For the past few years, the two entertainers have been jabbing each other with the slightest opportunity they get.

Earlier yesterday, Kwadwo Sheldon shared a picture of his girlish fiancée for the first time on his socials.

A lot of his loved ones poured positive comments under the comments section of the picture but his nemesis, Archipalago has decided to take a deep swipe at him unprovoked.

According to the Ghanaian born US-based entertainer, there’s no difference between Kwadwo Sheldon’s girlfriend and guinea fowl because they both share the same physical appearance.

He continued that he’s even disappointed in himself for paying attention to Kwadwo Sheldon’s rants because his girlfriend even shows he’s not elite enough.

He wrote;

Ah so this be @ksheldongh ein girlfriend ! OMG why do I even reply a nigga who can take this akonfem as a gf.. you have the guts to talk ill about people but look at your Akonfem girl.. ah Nipa foo na ka nsem foo ampa!

    Source:GHpage

