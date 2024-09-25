type here...
GhPageNewsGirlfriend bites off boyfriend's sidechick's finger after clash (Video)
News

Girlfriend bites off boyfriend’s sidechick’s finger after clash (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Girlfriend

A sad video that has taken over social media trends shows the moment a last bit off the finger of her boyfriend’s side chick.

In the worrying video, the lady can be seen looking unperturbed despite committing such an atrocity.

The victim who has lost one finger on the other hand was been consoled by a passerby who witnessed the whole incident.

Girlfriend

Feeling disappointed, the people who were present at the scene can be heard shouting; ‘Because of man’ while showing the bitten finger of the victim.

It is interesting to know that the guy the two ladies were fighting over had fled the scene to save himself from embarrassment when the ladies started fighting.

Click on this LINK to watch the video…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.9mph
100 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways