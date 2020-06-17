- Advertisement -

CEO of RuffTown Records Bullet has come out to reveal his girlfriend of so many years had to break up with him because of some fake news reportage.

For several months now, there have been media reports suggesting that Bullet has been sleeping with one of his signees in the person of Wendy Shay.

Recently, the likes of Nana Romeo and Afia Schwarzenegger have stated that they have proofs to show that Bullet and Wendy are in a serious relationship.

In a post sighted on his Instagram page, Bullet asked the media to focus their attention on promoting stories that would cause a development in the music industry.

It was at that point that he came out to state that the false publication between himself and Wendy Shay has made his girlfriend break up with him because she couldn’t take it any longer.

He posted: “These bloggers and journalists don’t know what they put some of us through when they publish stuffs like ‘BULLET HAS BEEN SLEEPING WITH HIS ARTISTS’ etc.You people just ruined my relationship with my girlfriend right now. I hv worked with several women both underground and mainstream.I dare any woman I hv Worked with to come out with evidence if indeed so, i dare you put it out there. Nkwasiasem this nonsense must stop. Focus on promoting my works not relationship. FI!”.

See screenshot of his post below: