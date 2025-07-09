type here...
News

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

By Armani Brooklyn
Boyfriend and Girlfriend

A deeply disturbing video that has surfaced online shows a boyfriend and his girlfriend lying in a pool of blood after a violent altercation between the two.

According to reports circulating online, the fight between the two began during an intimate encounter that escalated into a violent confrontation.

Social media narratives suggest that the boyfriend reportedly consumed performance-enhancing substances before the encounter, which made him last over two hours ontop of the ladt

This got the girl angry; And It led to a heated argument that led to draw a knife to cut off the guy’s penis.

Dying Lovers

In retaliation, the guy also used the same knife to remove the lady’s intestines.

In the gory videos, the lady’s intestines can be seen scattered in the room where the fatal incident happened, while the guy’s removed manhood also lay beside him with blood all over his private area.

It has also been confirmed that the two died a few minutes after the video was made, despite the intervention of some kind-hearted community members to rush them to the hospital.

