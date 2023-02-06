- Advertisement -

Some people can actually go to the depths of Hell just to crash you to satisfy their cheap egos without a second thought of taking into consideration the harm they’ll cause in the process.

A young Ghanaian lady has anonymously confessed to how she single-handedly destroyed the life of her ex-lover named Jordan because she caught him cheating on her.

As narrated by the black-hearted lady, she framed her innocent boyfriend for robbery and he’s currently in jail as of now and he might spend his entire life behind bars if a miracle fails to happen.

According to this lady who can dine and wine with Satan, because of her strict parents, she went into her first romantic relationship when she had her first boyfriend at the university.

All was going on well between them until Jordan decided to cheat on her with another lady on campus.

When she caught him red-handed in the act, her ego got bruised hence she decided to teach him a very unforgettable lesson.

She framed him for robbery and he eventually got arrested and jailed – And that was exactly what she wished for him.

The lady claims she now regrets what she did but the harm has already been done and time can’t be rewound for her to correct her past mistakes.

Concerned social media users who have come across this tragic story have advised the lady to contact Jordan’s family so that they can both work hand in hand to facilitate Jordan’s release from jail.

Describing the lady as evil is actually an understatement because how can yo ruin the life of a promising young man just because he cheated on you.

