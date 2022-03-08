type here...
Entertainment

Girlfriend invades pitch with stone to attack a player who injured her boyfriend

By Qwame Benedict
The girlfriend of an injured footballer stormed the pitch in tears, with a stone in her hands, ready to get revenge on the player who had harmed her partner.

The tragic occurrence is alleged to have occurred during a tense encounter between two top-flight clubs in Kenya’s Premier League.

During the tense game, one of the other team’s players sent a player to the ground.

The injury was so bad that he couldn’t complete the game and had to be replaced by his coach, much to the chagrin of the wounded player’s fiancée who was in the stands.

The enraged girlfriend only had one goal in mind this time, and that was to exact revenge on the player who had injured her lover, as she charged the pitch with a stone in her hand.

    Source:Ghpage

