type here...
News

Girlfriend jailed for trying to kill her boyfriend after breakup

By Armani Brooklyn
Sonya McKnight

A former Dauphin County magisterial district judge has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after her conviction on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges related to the shooting of her estranged boyfriend in 2024.

Sonya McKnight, 55, was sentenced to a prison term of no less than 13.5 years and no more than 30 years in prison at a hearing before Senior Judge Howard Knisely on Wednesday, May 28, in Dauphin County Court.

As part of the penalty, McKnight was also removed as a magisterial district judge.

The time McKnight already spent in prison while awaiting trial will count toward her sentence, Knisely ruled.

A Delaware County jury convicted McKnight on April 9. She was charged with shooting her estranged boyfriend, Michael McCoy, in the head after he told her he wanted to break up with her on February 10, 2024.

READ ALSO: How Ezeani buried two pregnant women alive

Sonya McKnight

McCoy survived the encounter but was left blind in one eye. He testified against McKnight at trial.

The victim was not present at Wednesday’s hearing but did send a victim impact letter to the court.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Seven people, including McKnight’s eldest son, Stephen Baltimore, testified on her behalf on Wednesday. McKnight’s oldest son, Stephen Baltimore, was among those who spoke.

People who spoke on behalf of McKnight cited her accomplishments as a magisterial judge, her community activism, and her role as a mother.

Three people spoke on behalf of the McCoy family, all of whom expressed forgiveness for McKnight but asked for a reasonable sentence.

McKnight reportedly did not apologise to McCoy or his family for her actions at the Wednesday hearing.

She has 10 days to file a post-sentence motion to appeal, and 30 days to appeal her sentence to Pennsylvania’s Superior Court.

READ ALSO: Enugu native doctor & millionaire busted for money rituals

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ezeani

How Ezeani buried two pregnant women alive

Dada-Joe-Remix

Dada Joe remix nabbed in alleged FBI sting; Faces US extradition

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, May 29, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Female soldier slaps guy for complimenting her

Female soldier

Enugu native doctor & millionaire busted for money rituals

Enugu native doctor

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways