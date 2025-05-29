Girlfriend jailed for trying to kill her boyfriend after breakup

A former Dauphin County magisterial district judge has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after her conviction on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges related to the shooting of her estranged boyfriend in 2024.

Sonya McKnight, 55, was sentenced to a prison term of no less than 13.5 years and no more than 30 years in prison at a hearing before Senior Judge Howard Knisely on Wednesday, May 28, in Dauphin County Court.

As part of the penalty, McKnight was also removed as a magisterial district judge.

The time McKnight already spent in prison while awaiting trial will count toward her sentence, Knisely ruled.

A Delaware County jury convicted McKnight on April 9. She was charged with shooting her estranged boyfriend, Michael McCoy, in the head after he told her he wanted to break up with her on February 10, 2024.

McCoy survived the encounter but was left blind in one eye. He testified against McKnight at trial.

The victim was not present at Wednesday’s hearing but did send a victim impact letter to the court.

Seven people, including McKnight’s eldest son, Stephen Baltimore, testified on her behalf on Wednesday. McKnight’s oldest son, Stephen Baltimore, was among those who spoke.

People who spoke on behalf of McKnight cited her accomplishments as a magisterial judge, her community activism, and her role as a mother.

Three people spoke on behalf of the McCoy family, all of whom expressed forgiveness for McKnight but asked for a reasonable sentence.

McKnight reportedly did not apologise to McCoy or his family for her actions at the Wednesday hearing.

She has 10 days to file a post-sentence motion to appeal, and 30 days to appeal her sentence to Pennsylvania’s Superior Court.

