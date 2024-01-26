type here...
Girlfriend exposed for masterminding the death of her wealthy footballer boyfriend just to take his properties

By Armani Brooklyn
Senzo Meyiwa
South African socialite, Kelly Khumalo has been accused of allegedly being the mastermind behind the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa just for his properties.


Despite the damning allegations made in court, Khumalo’s supporters have rallied around her, offering words of encouragement and love.

As reported, Kelly Khumalo was the one who allegedly ordered a hit on her former boyfriend, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.


The information was disclosed in an affidavit read by lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda at North Pretoria High Court.

Senzo Meyiwa

Five individuals, Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, are currently on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

The investigator also revealed that Khumalo had been trying to “get rid” of Meyiwa since 2013.

Cellphone linkages between Khumalo and accused number three and five were mentioned, raising questions about why she would be in contact with individuals connected to her boyfriend’s murder.

The court was informed about cellphone evidence, including a photo of money found on accused number three, Mncube’s phone, which was also discovered on Kelly Khumalo’s cellphone.

