A young lady alleged to be the girlfriend of the soldier who was stabbed to death in Ashaiman has landed into trouble after sharing loved-up videos with the deceased.

Imoro Sheriff, 22, with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on Saturday dawn.

According to sources, he was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading toward his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Amidst the unsolved murder case, the young woman named Benedicta also stormed the internet to share some of the fondest moments she shared with the late military officer.

In some of the videos, the two were happily smooching each other like love birds. This compelled many to conclude that the two were truly romantically involved.

It has also been alleged that the supposed girlfriend was double dating as she entered into another relationship with another man in Ashaiman when her officer lover left for his military training outside Accra.

On the back of the rumours flying, social media users have pointed accusing fingers at Benedicta as the cause of the soldiers and called on authorities to direct their focus on smoking her from her hideout in Ashaiman.

Scared for her life, Benedicta has come out to respond to the allegations that could probably land her in a mess and vehemently protested her involvement in the crime.

According to her, she does not live in Ashaiman as reported. Neither does she know nor ever visited the place in her life. She however failed to confirm or deny being the girlfriend in question

Military personnel stormed Ashaiman on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, and brutalised anyone they came across following the supposed murder of a military officer in the area.

In some videos on social media, men residents in the area were subjected to different forms of abuse including flogging with whips.

Some neighbours gripped with fear quietly filmed the chaotic scenes from their windows.

