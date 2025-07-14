type here...
Girlfriend shoots his cheating boyfriend to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Girlfriend shooting boyfriend

A disturbing video circulating on social media captures the harrowing moment a woman stormed a pub to fatally shoot her boyfriend for cheating on her.

The incident, which occurred in South Africa, was recorded on the establishment’s CCTV camera.

In the video, the visibly enraged woman is seen arriving in a vehicle and stepping out with a gun in hand, and heading directly into the pub.

Inside the venue, the boyfriend was seen enjoying himself with another woman when her girlfriend opened fire on him.

Sources close to the situation suggest the woman received a tip-off about her boyfriend’s location and infidelity, prompting her to take the deadly action.

