By Armani Brooklyn
Girlfriend weeps like a widow after finding out his sakawa boyfriend has used her for money rituals (Screenshots)
A beautiful girlfriend has resorted to the internet to plead for help on social media after learning that her sakawa boyfriend has used her for money rituals.

The lady explained in a self-recorded video how she decided to examine her boyfriend’s phone to see whether he was cheating, only to discover he had used her for money rituals.

After finding out about the unexpected and terrifying development, she began sobbing uncontrollably and decided to post the information on social media to see if she might be assisted out of her plight.

The trend of guys using young girls and their mothers for money rituals is fast becoming worrisome and frightening.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

