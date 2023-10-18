type here...
Girls are jealous of me because they love Shatta Wale and he loves me – Maali, Shatta Wale’s girlfriend brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaians troll Shatta Wale's new girlfriend as they insist she's not beautiful - Photos
Maali, the recently unveiled Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, has openly expressed her feelings on social media regarding her relationship with the singer and how others from her gender are taking it.

Maali has been making the headlines since Shatta Wale officially unveiled her as his girlfriend weeks ago with stunning pictures.

Currently in the UK with Shatta Wale, Maali has hinted that some females are not happy about the affection between her and Shatta Wale.

In a post sighted on her Snapchat, she revealed that many of her fellow ladies are jealous and hostile towards her because of her relationship with Shatta Wale as they’ve been vying for his attention but never succeeded.

She wrote; “B*tches be mad at you because the nigga they love, loves you”

See the screenshot below:

