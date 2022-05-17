type here...
Subscribe
GhPageGirls prefect of Mawuko girls caught on tape having sex with her...
Featured

Girls prefect of Mawuko girls caught on tape having sex with her Ho Poly boyfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Mawuko Girls and Ho Technical University
Mawuko Girls and Ho Technical University
- Advertisement -

Social media has been buzzing for some time now following a leaked video involving the senior prefect of Mawuko Girls SHS and her Ho Technical University boyfriend.

Though the act between the two was meant to be private, the video somehow managed to find its way onto social media.

According to some people, the video was taken from the boy’s phone by some close friends who first shared it on Snapchat.

Reports from the camp also revealed that the lady who is the senior prefect of her school on the day the video was taken had actually skipped school to visit her boyfriend.

It continued that the girl was fully aware that her boyfriend was recording their sexual act but failed to complain or speak against it.

Due to the site policy, the video can’t be shared here but a look on some social media pages has the video.

This new leaked tape has got people asking serious questions in regards to why people continue to record their sexual activities when they know that it might find its way on social media should it end up in the wrong hands.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 17, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News