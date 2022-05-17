- Advertisement -

Social media has been buzzing for some time now following a leaked video involving the senior prefect of Mawuko Girls SHS and her Ho Technical University boyfriend.

Though the act between the two was meant to be private, the video somehow managed to find its way onto social media.

According to some people, the video was taken from the boy’s phone by some close friends who first shared it on Snapchat.

Reports from the camp also revealed that the lady who is the senior prefect of her school on the day the video was taken had actually skipped school to visit her boyfriend.

It continued that the girl was fully aware that her boyfriend was recording their sexual act but failed to complain or speak against it.

Due to the site policy, the video can’t be shared here but a look on some social media pages has the video.

This new leaked tape has got people asking serious questions in regards to why people continue to record their sexual activities when they know that it might find its way on social media should it end up in the wrong hands.