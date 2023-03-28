type here...
Girls who snubbed me when I was broke are now begging in my DMs – White Money

By Bra Stash
Popular Nigerian reality star White Money has revealed that all the girls who rejected him for being broke are now in his DMs.

According to the BBN star, these girls are asking him to take them back because he has become successful and dealt with the poverty he used to find himself in.

White Mioney noticed that none of the girls was ready to listen to him or accept his proposals when he made the moves.

Their response to him was that he was too broke to have them. However, he revealed his horror after finding out how ready all these girls are for him to have them now.

Speaking as a guest on The Honest Bunch show, White Money said that he is now at the receiving end of several felicitations and flatteries from women because he has turned into a celebrity, a privilege he would not enjoy if he was still broke.

Therefore, he concluded that most women love men for their money and success and are never ready to hustle with them.

Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi aka Whie Money was the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6.

