type here...
Entertainment

Give me the chance to deal with her for k!lling my son- mother of Momo vendor who was k!lled in his room

By Mzta Churchill

The mother of Junior has asked the Ghana Police to let her handle the pregnant woman suspected to be an accomplice in her son’s death.

This comes after a pregnant woman was arrested for the death of the Momo vendor who was killed in his room.

Speaking at the court premises, the angry mother stated that she still does not understand why the murderers would let her son go through her before killing him.

She claims she has always been in anticipation of dealing with the murderers herself should they be arrested.

Speaking on the arrest of the pregnant woman, the woman stated that she is yet to understand why a lady would involve herself in this evil bedeviling act.

She asked the Ghana Police to leave the case for her so that she could handle the murderers herself.

Should she be given the opportunity, Junior’s mother stated that she would slap the pregnant woman.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Otumfour’s son elected SRC president of the Ghana School of Law at KNUST

Pregnant woman arrested for k!lling Momo vendor in his room

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

GH man fights and defeats three armed robbers

Lakeside robbery
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways