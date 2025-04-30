Give me the chance to deal with her for k!lling my son- mother of Momo vendor who was k!lled in his room

The mother of Junior has asked the Ghana Police to let her handle the pregnant woman suspected to be an accomplice in her son’s death.

This comes after a pregnant woman was arrested for the death of the Momo vendor who was killed in his room.

Speaking at the court premises, the angry mother stated that she still does not understand why the murderers would let her son go through her before killing him.

She claims she has always been in anticipation of dealing with the murderers herself should they be arrested.

Speaking on the arrest of the pregnant woman, the woman stated that she is yet to understand why a lady would involve herself in this evil bedeviling act.

She asked the Ghana Police to leave the case for her so that she could handle the murderers herself.

Should she be given the opportunity, Junior’s mother stated that she would slap the pregnant woman.