Give your life to Jesus – Twene Jonas hits hard at Otumfour Osei Tutu II for being a member of the Freemasonry

Ghanaian socialite based in the United States, Twene Jonas, has called out the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for openly declaring his membership with the Freemasons.

Twene Jonas, in a TikTok live session, stated that it is not befitting for a King of such status to be engaged with such associations and be proud of it.

In his opinion, Otumfuo Osei Tutu is a model and should conduct himself and not join such associations, which he (Twene Jonas) declared as a cult.

Netizens Reactions

@JohnDoeRIP1 wrote: “It’s very unfortunate hes a member of the Freemasons. People lookup to him to embrace our culture and ethics. This world ankasa everything is a lie from birth to death. Just live your life how you deem fit. I will not be surprised if he’s even part of the LGBTG community.”

@Tunchigudah wrote: “Ashanti’s are so hypocrite..they can’t even talk because it’s theirs . ashanti region would never develop.”

@Bennett Suiade wrote: “So he believes in Jesus after all? This guy is inconsistent.”

@thepowderguy1 wrote: “Instead of Ashanti’s to focus & say the truth they’re supporting him. Hhhmmm.” @QwameCyril wrote: “This guy no Dey fear.” @yawAtopa wrote: “But if curses work, I’m sure Twene Jonas will be dead long time.”

Last week, photos of a special banquet held at Manhyia Palace for Freemasons who travelled far and wide to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have popped up online.

The great occasion was attended by brethren from the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W Deline, the United Grand Lodge of England, etc.

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to this, as some commended Otumfuo for the honour while others said otherwise.