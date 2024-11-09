Give Your Name To “Madam Fridge” If You Want Baltazar To Chop You- Kevin Taylor

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has pulled the legs of some Ghanaian female celebrities.

Kevin Taylor chose to talk about Equatorial Guinea’s Ebang Baltazar during the recent episode of his show.

The media personality stated categorically that he was not taken aback when he heard that the politician was once in Ghana for a security conference, hence, had some good time with some female Ghanaian celebrities.

Meanwhile, Kevin Taylor alleged that if there is anyone who linked the female Ghanaian celebrities to the politician, then it is none other than “Madam Fridge”.

He claims it is only too knowing “Madam Fridge” who would be the mediator because she claims to know a lot.

Kevin Taylor also advised any Ghanaian female celebrities who want to be part of Ebang Baltazar’s list to submit their names to “Madam Fridge”, becuse it is only her who could link them.