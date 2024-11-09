GhPageEntertainmentGive Your Name To “Madam Fridge” If You Want Baltazar To Chop...
Entertainment

Give Your Name To “Madam Fridge” If You Want Baltazar To Chop You- Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has pulled the legs of some Ghanaian female celebrities.

Kevin Taylor chose to talk about Equatorial Guinea’s Ebang Baltazar during the recent episode of his show.

The media personality stated categorically that he was not taken aback when he heard that the politician was once in Ghana for a security conference, hence, had some good time with some female Ghanaian celebrities.

Meanwhile, Kevin Taylor alleged that if there is anyone who linked the female Ghanaian celebrities to the politician, then it is none other than “Madam Fridge”.

He claims it is only too knowing “Madam Fridge” who would be the mediator because she claims to know a lot.

Kevin Taylor also advised any Ghanaian female celebrities who want to be part of Ebang Baltazar’s list to submit their names to “Madam Fridge”, becuse it is only her who could link them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
0 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways