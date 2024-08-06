type here...
Controversial Gospel musician Broda Sammy has disclosed that people should give birth rather than get married.

According to the musician, he has never relied on humans for any help because they might fail you at a time when you desperately need them to help.

During an interview with King Asu-B on Rash Hour, Broda Sammy disclosed that wives and husbands can leave the marriage at any given time but children would never leave their parents.

He stated that instead of investing all monies somewhere, it would be best to invest them in your children so that in your old age there would be someone there to assist you.

Broda Sammy continued that though not all your children are going to be by you in your old age at least one of them will be by your side until you take in your last breath.

