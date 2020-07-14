type here...
Entertainment

I'm glad they had to leave- Kuami Eugene on Dope Nation's exit from Lynx

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kuami Eugene has in an interview addressed the departure of former Lynx Entertainment signees, Dope Nation, and expressed that he is glad they left the label.

Dope Nation made up of Ghanaian musical duo Michael Boafo, alias B2 and Tony Boafo, also known as Twist left Lynx Entertainment after one year of being signed on.

The twins after their departure posted a video in which some claim contained cryptic messages hitting out at the label for reasons yet to be known.

Meanwhile, prominent Lynx signee Kuami Eugene has expressed his opinion on the duo’s decision to part ways with the label.

Upon being asked how he felt about Dope Nation leaving Lynx he said, ‘’ For me it makes me feel good. They are two matured folks. They joined Lynx Entertainment and I believe their time is over.”

Eugene added that he was fully behind their decision as long as it was what they wanted.

He sarcastically stated that he was glad that what used to be shared among 4 boys was now going to be shared by two- in reference to himself and Kidi.

Source:GHPAGE

